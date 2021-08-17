Govt committed to safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan

New Delhi, Aug 17 The main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of Kabul airport, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"This has been discussed at high levels with our partners, including by our External Affairs Minister with the US Secretary of State. The government of India is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan and will institute flight arrangements once Kabul airport opens for commercial operations," it said.

In view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, it was decided that the Embassy personnel in Kabul would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi on Tuesday.

"We have been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation there. Those already in Afghanistan were urged to return immediately while others were advised not to travel there," the MEA said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, we understand that a number of Ind are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organisations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently present in Afghanistan. They and/or their employers are requested to urgently share the relevant details with the MEA's Special Afghanistan Cell," the statement added.

"As regards Afghan nationals, our visa services will continue through an e-Emergency visa facility, which has been extended to Afghan nationals. We have already received requests from Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders, and we are in touch with them," the MEA said.

