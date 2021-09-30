Govt extends validity of MVA documents till Oct 31

New Delhi, Sep 30 The Centre on Thursday extended the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till October 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document may be treated to be valid till October 31.

"This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1 2020 or would expire by October 31, 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till October 31, 2021," a Road Transport & Highways Ministry statement said.

The government had earlier too issued similar advisories on March 30 last year, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, and March 26, and June 17, this year.

The Centre's move is expected to help citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing.

