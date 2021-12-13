Govt provoking Oppn to disrupt House: Kharge in RS

New Delhi, Dec 13 Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that by not considering revoking the suspension of the 12 MPs, the government is forcing the opposition to disrupt the House.

Kharge said, "The government is not considering its decision, and as you (chairman) is the custodian of the House, we request that the suspension be revoked. The adamant view of the government is to force the opposition to disrupt the House, so we decide to walkout."

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon and said both the sides should resolve the matter.

"Is this the way to run the House?

"House adjourned till noon," he said.

Earlier, Congress Deputy leader Anand Sharma said, "The leader of the House is here and we request that the suspension be revoked." This was supported by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

The suspended MPs are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI; and Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor