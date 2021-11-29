Govt ready to discuss all issues, but dignity of Parliament be maintained: Modi

New Delhi, Nov 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all political parties for cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament and said that the Union government is ready to discuss and answer all issues.

Talking to media persons on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Modi said Opposition parties are free to raise their voice against the government, but at the same time dignity of Parliament should be maintained.

The Prime Minister suggested that discussions and not the disruptions should be the yardstick on which the success of Parliament should be weighed.

He said that the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava' and various programmes are being held to mark the occasion.

Describing this session of Parliament as very important, he said: We would want that this session and the coming session to be run in accordance with the spirit of freedom lovers. Issues of National interest should be discussed in Parliament.

Talking about record vaccination against Covid-19, the Prime Minister also appealed to people to be alert against Omicron, a new Cornavirus variant.

While the government has gone back on the farm law, the opposition is demanding a law for MSP and compensation to the farmers who died during protests against the farm laws.

