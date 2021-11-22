Govt should not bypass Parliament: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Congress on Monday accused the Centre of bypassing Parliament by issuing ordinances and not adopting select committees route to evolve consensus in the House before putting any bill for consideration.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress has been objecting to the practice adopted by the Centre in Parliament and demanded that the contentious bills be put before the Parliamentary committees.

Apart from Congress, the Opposition is up in arms against the recent Ordinance issued by the government on the tenures of bureaucrats working in key government departments.

"The retreat of the Modi government with respect to the three contentious farm bills has hopefully taught PM Modi a lesson that ignoring Parliament by using Ordinances as the main legislative tool is bound to fail.

"-Respect Parliament. -Respect Parliamentary ethos. -Respect Democracy. India is watching!" he tweeted.

The Opposition has jointly criticised the issuance of ordinance just before the winter session, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, adding that the government brings in ordinances whenever it wants but for farm bills it's waiting for the session to commence.

The Trinamool Congress, which has upped its ante against the government on violence against the workers in Tripura, said that the government broke every rule in the Upper House to pass the farm bills.

Since the government has got a brute majority in the Lok Sabha and has reached the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition could not do much to stall any government business. But after the announcement of withdrawal of farm bills, it is expecting the treasury benches to follow the Parliamentary rules.

The Opposition parties are set to corner the government in the upcoming winter session on issues of inflation, Chinese incursion, Pegasus spyware and farm laws. The session is scheduled to begin from November 29.

