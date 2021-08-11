Govt to push Bill on assisted reproductive technology clinic in LS

New Delhi, Aug 11 The government is set to introduce Bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinic and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table the Bill that seeks to provide for the regulation of Assisted Reproductive Technology services in the country. This Bill was tabled in the Lower House on September 14, 2020 but it was sent to the Standing Committee for wider consideration. The Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare sent back its report on March 19, 2021.

Apart from the legislative business, the Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N.K. Premchandran and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut are to raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it.

As the Monsoon Session is to conclude on August 13, the majority of the proceedings have been washed out owing to the Opposition's protests on various issues. The Opposition members have been demanding to discuss the alleged Pegasus snooping case, inflation, Covid-19 situation and other issues from the day one of the Monsoon Session on July 19.

However, the government managed to get important Bills passed in the Lok Sabha without discussion.

The OBC Bill, passed in the House on Tuesday, was the only Bill which witnessed a marathon debate. The bill aims to restore the power that allows states and Union Territories (UTs) to make their own Other Backward Classes (OBC) lists. It was demanded by a number of regional parties and even by the NDA allies.

This Bill was passed by the two third majority of the members present in the House and all statutory resolutions were negated.

