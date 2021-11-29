Govt to table Bill to repeal farm laws in LS today

New Delhi, Nov 29 The government will table 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha on Monday to complete the constitutional provisions to repeal three farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lower House.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will repeal three farm laws the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

On November 19 in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month.

"It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month," the Prime Minister had said.

Last week, the Union cabinet approved 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'. The three farms laws were passed by Parliament during the monsoon session last year.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also introduce 'The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020'. The Bill is for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Two newly elected members Pratibha Singh (Mandi, Himachal Pradesh) and Gyaneshwar Patil (Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh) will take oath. Obituary references will be also made on the passing of former members.

