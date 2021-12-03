Govt to table Bills extending tenure of CBI, ED directors in LS today

New Delhi, Dec 3 The government on Friday will table Bills replacing ordinances, which extend the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) director up to five years, in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table 'The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021', and 'The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

Last month, the Union government brought ordinances to extend the tenure of the directors of the CBI and ED up to five years. Before the ordinance, the tenure of director of both the central investigation agencies was of two years. After the ordinance, the chief of both the investigative agencies will be given an extension of maximum three years.

The Bills replacing ordinances promulgated during the inter-session period are required to be enacted as Acts of Parliament within a period of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill' in the Lok Sabha to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement showing 'Supplementary Demands for Grants' -second batch for 2021-2022.

Minister of state for Defence, Ajay Bhatt is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the fifth report of the Standing Committee on Defence.

Under rule 193, further discussion on Covid-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it will also likely take place in the day.

Several Private Members' Bills will be also presented by the respective members. Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present a private member Bill 'Special Financial Assistance to the State of West Bengal Bill, 2019'.

Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare is to move a Private Member Bill for the teaching of Sanskrit as a compulsory language in schools. Dr Sanjay Jaiswal will introduce a Bill to amend the 'Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006'.

