Govt will spare no effort in implementing NEP: K'taka minister

Mysuru, Sep 7 The Karnataka government will spare no effort in the next 20 months for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Minister of Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said on Tuesday.

While inaugurating a seminar on NEP jointly organised by the Maharani Women's Science College (autonomous), Maharani Arts College, and Maharani Women's Commerce and Management College, the minister said that NEP aspires to empower students by grooming them to become globally competitive.

The Union government has set a timeline of 15 years for the implementation of NEP. However, the state government has decided to facilitate its implementation in a speedy manner. The government will make all efforts in the next 20 months to ensure maximum coverage, the minister said.

Stating that the onus of implementing the 'student-centric' NEP lies on the managements of the universities and other institutions, he said, "To start with, this could be implemented within the available subjects in the colleges, which could consider adding more subjects in the years to come."

The Minister also visited the Maharani College and interacted with the students and the faculty. The local MLA, Nagendra, accompanied the minister.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Narayan dismissed the allegations of the opposition party leaders on NEP, saying that it will benefit the students of the government institutions to the maximum extent.

"Universities, colleges, private institutions and faculty members have welcomed NEP and are eager to implement it. But the opposition leaders are finding it difficult to digest the positive response pouring in in favour of the policy. They don't want good to happen either to the students or the country," he said.

The minister also said that the government is ready to answer any question raised by the opposition leaders related to NEP on the floor of the House in the upcoming legislative session.

