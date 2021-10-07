Greece eases curbs, calls for more vaccinations

Athens, Oct 7 The Greek government has announced to end some preventive measures against Covid-19, including local lockdowns, night curfews and a ban on music in entertainment venues in the country, while also reiterating a call to citizens to get vaccinated to facilitate the full return to normalcy.

Fully vaccinated individuals are granted additional freedom, according to the authorities. In indoor areas of recreation, such as bars and restaurants, where only fully vaccinated people are allowed access, from now on there will be music and customers will be allowed to stand, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Our enemy is the novel coronavirus. We must all get protection. Vaccination is the only way... We must get inoculated, persuade people to get the shot," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a televised press briefing.

Following two national lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, Greek authorities have gradually eased restrictions and in recent months implemented additional safety measures only on a regional level when the epidemiological data were alarming.

Despite the still high numbers of new infections, the national health system can cope better than last year, as most new cases do not need hospitalization due to the progress of vaccinations, the minister explained.

Greece reported 2,876 new cases and and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 334 patients were in intensive care units.

To date, about 6.2 million people, or 57 per cent of the population, have been vaccinated, according to the latest official data.

