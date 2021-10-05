Guj local body poll results reaffirm bond between people & BJP: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of state and the BJP.

The BJP won the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, polling for which was held on Sunday. The BJP also won in two other civic bodies in Gujarat, Okha and Thara municipalities.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and the BJP. Gratitude to the people for repeatedly blessing us. Kudos to all BJP Gujarat Karyakartas for working hard at the grassroots."

In a series of tweets, Union home minister Amit Shah said, "This massive victory of the BJP in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and other local body by-elections shows that the faith of people of Gujarat is getting stronger on development oriented and welfare policies of the BJP government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I express my heartfelt thanks to the people."

Congratulating, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief C.R. Paatil and party workers, Shah said, "I am sure that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the Gujarat government will continue to work like this for the welfare and development of the poor, backward and deprived sections of the state."

Expressing thanks to people of Gujarat for continuously supporting and blessing the party, BJP chief J.P. Nadda thanked the people of Gujarat for continuously supporting and blessing the party and congratulated Chief Minister Patel and Paatil.

"This result shows people's faith in Prime Narendra Modi's leadership and the welfare policies of the BJP. I again assure that the BJP government is committed to the sustainable development of the state and fulfilling all the promises made to the people," Nadda tweeted.

