Gujarat: Shah chairs meeting with top officials in Ahmedabad, reviews development projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting of DISHA (District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory) Committee in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

"A meeting of DISHA was held in Ahmedabad in which various development works related to the public interest in the district were discussed in detail with the concerned officers and office-bearers. Necessary directions were given for result-oriented implementation of welfare schemes," Shah tweeted in Gujarati.

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the state.

DISHA Committee is formed with a view to fulfill the objective of ensuring better coordination among all the elected representatives in the Parliament, State Legislatures, and Local Government for efficient and time-bound development of districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor