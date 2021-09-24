Gunman commits suicide after shooting rampage in Tennessee

Washington, Sep 24 A gunman opened fire at a grocery store in the US state of Tennessee, killing one person and injuring at least 12 others before shooting himself to death, police said.

The incident took place in Collierville, a suburb located about 30 miles east of Memphis, on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane has confirmed that of the injured, one person is in the ICU and another was in surgery.

According to Lane, the police responded to reports of an active shooter at around 1.30 p.m. at the Kroger grocery store.

Investigators are yet to determine the motive behind the mass shooting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor