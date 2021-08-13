Gurugram: Dial 112 receives 66K calls within a month

Gurugram, Aug 13 The 'Dial 112' helpline service launched by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 12 for emergency services like police, fire and ambulance across the state received 66,560 calls in the one month since its inception.

The calls were received from all over the state during the last one month period at the Mirror Control Room set up in Gurugram.

With these services, immediate help is made available to the person seeking assistance as soon as the call is received.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, said that this helpline started with the aim of quick assistance is proving to be very effective in the district.

"Instead of dialling different numbers for emergency services, now all the three emergency services can be availed by dialling 112. The state government has merged the emergency services of police (100), firefighting (102) and ambulance (108) and connected them with 112," Garg said.

Garg said that through this entire process, all possible help is being provided to the caller within 15 minutes in the urban areas and 20 minutes in the rural areas.

Three policemen have been deployed on each vehicle connected to the Dial 112 service. Also, modern portable field tablets (PFT) have been installed on the dashboards of the vehicles which are directly connected to the control room.

Along with this, GPS has been installed in all the vehicles, due to which their movement can be traced from the headquarters.

In-charge of the control room in Gurugram, Ranbir Deshwal, said that the services of four telecom service providers are being taken to ensure that there is no interruption in the Dial 112 service.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor