Guterres appoints new UN Women chief

United Nations, Sep 14 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Jordan's Sima Sami Bahous as the new Executive Director of UN Women.

Bahous, who has been Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN since 2016, succeeds Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, according to a statement issued by the Secretary-General's office.

"A champion for women and girls, gender equality and youth empowerment, as well as a keen advocate for quality education, poverty alleviation and inclusive governance, Bahous brings to the position over 35 years of leadership experience at the grassroots, national, regional and international levels, coupled with expertise in advancing women empowerment and rights, addressing discrimination and violence, and promoting sustainable socio-economic development towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals," the statement said.

Bahous has also previously served as Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at the UN Development Programme from 2012 to 2016 and Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Development Sector at the League of Arab States, from 2008 to 2012.

She has also served in two ministerial posts in Jordan as President of the Higher Media Council from 2005 to 2008 and as Adviser to King Abdullah II from 2003 to 2005.

She was media adviser and Director of Communication for the Royal Hashemite Court from 2001 to 2003, Acting Executive Director for the King Hussein Foundation from 2000 to 2001 and Executive Director of the Noor Al Hussein Foundation from 1998 to 2001.

Bahous also worked for the Unicef and with a number of UN and civil society organisations, and taught development and communication studies at different universities in Jordan.

She holds a PhD in mass communication and development from Indiana University, the US, a Master of Arts in literature and drama from Essex University, the UK, and a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Jordan University.

