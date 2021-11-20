Hackers from Delhi reportedly launching cyberattacks against China, Pak

New Delhi, Nov 20 A new report published by Antiy Labs, one of China's cybersecurity companies, disclosed an active hacker team whose members are based in Delhi and has been launching cyberattacks against the government agencies and defence departments in China and Pakistan, Global Times reported.

The report conducted a comprehensive analysis of the cyberattacks launched by the organisation called You Xiang

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor