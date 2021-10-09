Had my wife, Rahul not been there, no legal action would have been taken against Ashish Mishra: Robert Vadra

Husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and alleged that had his better half and Rahul Gandhi not been there, no action would have been taken by the authorities.

Speaking toon this issue, Robert Vadra said, ''If my wife and Rahul had not been there, I don't think there would have been any legal action against Ashish Mishra. He (Ashish) would not have been asked to appear before the crime branch today. His father, who is a minister, is defying the farmers, threatening the farmers.''

Vadra further said, ''Recently, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs met the Union Home Minister. This meeting shows that he (MoS) will not step down from his post and no action will be taken against him.''

The Supreme Court on Friday said it is "not satisfied" with the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people were killed and also questioned the State on why accused Ashish Mishra has not been arrested so far.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', had allegedly mowed down farmers with his car. Yesterday, the police served a notice to Ashish Mishra and summoned him for questioning. Ashish arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur on Saturday.

On this, Robert Vadra said, ''I hope justice will be served to the families of the victims. All people across the country have seen what has happened. Victims' families do not want any compensation, they want justice.''

Also, recently, a picture went viral on social media platforms wherein Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen sweeping the floor at the Sitapur guest house. To this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on a prominent new portal that "Janta unko is hee layak banana chahati hai (people want her to do such tasks only)".

On CM Yogi Adityanath's comment, Robert Vadra said, ''If she is left in a dirty room, will she not clean there for hygiene? What did Priyanka do wrong? The Prime Minister sweeps in the name of Swachh Bharat. Similarly, if a woman cleans her living space, what is wrong in that?''

Vadra added, ''Their thinking is wrong. The way Priyanka swept the room, the same way she will sweep the Uttar Pradesh elections."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor