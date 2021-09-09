Hardware Park to come up in Karnataka, says Bommai

Bengaluru, Sep 9 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the state government will set up a hardware park between Bengaluru and Kolar with the cooperation of the Central government.

"I have discussed it with Union Minister of State for IT and Skill Development Rajiv Chandrashekar during my New Delhi visit. He is keen on it. Discussions were also held in terms of providing digital connectivity and optical fibre connectivity to rural areas," he said.

The state and Centre will discuss and go hand in hand to implement the schemes expeditiously, he said. The Centre is also planning to set up the Silk University in Karnataka, he added.

Bommai also said that the work of Satellite Town Ring Road from Dabuspet to Mysuru Road, which was stalled for two years will begin soon. The Bengaluru citizens are looking forward to this project as it will ease the traffic on arterial roads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor