Haryana Congress MLAs seek probe into recruitment scam

Chandigarh, Dec 8 A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of two-time former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in which a framework was prepared to raise the issues of public concern in the coming assembly session.

"It was decided that HSSC-HPSC recruitment scam, shortage of DAP and urea, law and order situation, interference in university recruitments, delay in recruitment, vacant posts of different departments, rising unemployment and inflation will be effectively raised in the session. We will bring adjournment motion on different issues," he told the media.

The Leader of Opposition demanded the withdrawal of the cases registered against the farmers during the agitation and also sought compensation and jobs to the families of the martyred farmers.

Hooda demanded investigation into the recruitment scam under the supervision of the sitting judge of the high court.

"Only an official of the rank of Deputy Secretary of HPSC cannot carry out such a huge recruitment scam. Recruitment mafia has sold jobs like goods at a grocery store. But now only the salesman of the shop has been caught, his owner is yet to be caught. Justice demands that first of all the HPSC Chairman and members of the HSSC should be suspended," he said.

The Congress MLAs also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and demanded a high-level impartial inquiry into the matter.

Hooda also expressed concern over the state's health system in view of the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus.

He said 70 per cent posts of specialist doctors in state hospitals and about 10,000 posts in the Health Department are vacant.

"In the last assembly session, an assurance was given by the government that a high-level committee would be formed to collect information about the deaths due to Covid but whereabouts of this committee remain unknown till date. This shows the seriousness of the government regarding health services," he stated.

The memorandum states that apart from recruitment scam, HCS officers selected in 2004 were voluntarily selected and appointed in 2016, despite various irregularities.

These appointments were made in disregard of the inquiry report of the Vigilance Department and this too should be thoroughly investigated.

Hooda said along with the Health Department, the education system of the state is also in a dilapidated condition.

"About 40,000 posts are lying vacant in the Education Department and this is the reason why Haryana consistently tops the country in unemployment," he said.

