Haryana Governor, CM extend Janmashtami greetings

Chandigarh, Aug 30 Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday extended greetings on Janmashtami and wished that the festival brings happiness, health and prosperity in everyone's life.

"Lord Krishna worked for the entire humanity. Therefore, we should also follow his teachings and work for the welfare of society," Dattatraya said in a message.

The Chief Minister said the people should follow the life and teachings of Lord Krishna on this holy occasion.

