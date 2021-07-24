Haryana hikes DA for employees, pensioners

Chandigarh, July 24 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, on the lines of the Centre.

This increase in DA will be applicable from July 1.

The hiked DA will also include the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

An official spokesperson said that the move will benefit about 2.85 lakh employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners.

The hike will put an additional burden of Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor