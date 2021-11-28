Haryana to connect youth with self-employment

Chandigarh, Nov 28 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said under the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, along with fostering entrepreneurial spirit among 1.5 lakh families having an income of less than Rs 1 lakh, Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas are being organised at the block level to connect the youth with self-employment.

In the first phase from November 29 to December 25, the youth would be given a chance to choose their profession at fairs in 180 places.

The Chief Minister told the media here the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Yojana has been implemented to raise the standard of living. Under this, Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas will be organised across the state from Monday.

A special campaign was launched to identify the eligible families. Out of 3.25 lakh families whose income is less than Rs 1 lakh, personal information of 1.5 lakh families was taken.

He said according to the schedule issued in each district, eligible families would be selected for business and self-employment on a large scale in these Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas, which would be held for two or three days.

For this, the state has been divided into 272 zones and a nodal officer has been appointed in each zone. Besides, the duty of state-level officers has also been imposed, in which social workers and public representatives have also been included.

He said in the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, verified data from Parivar Pehchan Patra has been obtained and on the basis of this, the state identified poor families.

A package of other measures for education, skill development, wages, self-employment and employment generation has been made in this scheme.

The target of the scheme is to make the family's annual income at least Rs 1 lakh initially and Rs 1.80 lakh later.

In the second phase, the work will be finalised by providing the loans sanctioned in these Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas in January next year.

