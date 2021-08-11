Haryana working to make people's lives simpler: Khattar

New Delhi, Aug 11 Sharing his government's vision for the next 25 years, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that the state government is working on making peoples lives simpler.

Speaking at the plenary session of CII's annual meet, ‘Haryana at India@75 and Going India@100', Khattar said, "When the state was formed in 1966, many questions were raised and some people even said that it was a mistake to create a separate state as Haryana did not have money to pay salary to its employees. But with commitment and hard work, Haryana has registered immense growth in all fields and has become one of the leading states in the country."

Talking about Haryana's journey since becoming a state, Khattar said, "For the first 25 years, we focussed on green revolution, while for the next 25 years the focus was on 'Shwet Kranti' (white revolution), in which state emphasised on milk and milk products to make it self-reliant. Haryana has also successfully worked on creating industry and infrastructure.

"In the next 25 years, we will create a system to ensure 'ease of living' to make people's lives more simple, so that they don't face any difficulty in life. To ensure 'ease of living', the Haryana government is working on strengthening education, health, security, employment and several initiatives have already been taken," he said.

Talking about sports facilities in the state, Khattar said, "Since the beginning, Haryana has held a prominent place both in traditional or modern sports. At the Olympics, we won a gold medal this time. We will further develop sports infrastructure in the state, and along with it we will also promote sports science, sports university etc."

Talking about the monetory award announced for sportspersons by the Haryana government, Khattar claimed that it is not only highest in the country, but also in the world.

"We are giving Rs 6 crore to the gold medallists, Rs 4 crore to silver medallists and Rs 2.5 crore to bronze medallists. We are also giving a cash award of Rs 50 lakh to those who finished fourth at the Olympics, besides providing jobs, residential plots etc," the Chief Minister said.

