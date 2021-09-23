Hazara leader says Taliban forcing people to give up their lands

New Delhi, Sep 23 Prominent Afghan Hazara figure, Mohammad Mohaqiq, has said that Taliban officials in central Daykundi province have forced people to leave their lands.

Taliban officials are forcing people in Daykundi to leave their lands in Kandir and Dahan Nala areas in Gizab district in favour of Taliban fans, Mohaqiq, the former security advisor to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and leader of Hazb-e-Wahdat Islami Mardom Afghanistan, posted on his official Facebook page, Raha Press reported.

He warned of a humanitarian crisis ahead of the winter if the Taliban's order on people to leave their lands are followed.

Mohaqiq has also shared two letters claiming to be issued by Taliban officials in which the order has been given and the military commission of the Taliban is tasked in case of any need.

The Taliban officials in Daykundi have given the people a few hours to leave the said lands, Mohaqiq added, the report said.

"According to information I just received, Taliban say if anyone has objection to the said move, he can refer to the court after he has left the land. This means that Taliban courts issue verdicts first and then it proceeds with the investigation process," Mohaqiq said.

