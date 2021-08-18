HC asks Telangana govt to upload all GOs on official website

Hyderabad, Aug 18 The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to upload all Government Orders (GOs) issued by it on the official website.

The court said the government should upload the GOs within 24 hours after they were issued.

A division bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Viajaysen Reddy gave the direction while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme launched by the state government this week.

When the petitioner's counsel brought to the notice of the bench that the GO about the scheme's guidelines was not uploaded on the website, the judges wanted to know what was preventing the government from uploading the GOs.

It wanted the government to upload GOs within 24 hours on the official website so that people can go through them.

On several occasions in the past, the high court had pulled up the government for not uploading all GOs on the website.

The court on Wednesday disposed off the PIL filed by Watch Voice of People. The petitioner told the court that funds were released for Dalit Bandhu without framing the guidelines for the implementation of the scheme.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the court that guidelines were already framed which make it clear that all Dalit families will be eligible under the scheme. At this point, the petitioner's counsel submitted to the bench that the relevant GO has not been uploaded.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on August 16 launched Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad constituency, where the by-election is due. The scheme will be implemented on pilot basis in Huzurabad. The move has come under criticism from opposition parties and some NGOs who alleged that the government launched the scheme from Huzurabad for political mileage.

Under Dalit Bandhu scheme, every beneficiary family will be given Rs 10 lakh grant to start any business.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor