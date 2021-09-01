Hibatullah Akhundzada to be leader of Af under whom a PM or Prez will run the country

Kabul/New Delhi, Sep 1 The Taliban have said that Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada will be the leader under whom a prime minister or president will run the country, as per a report by Tolo News.

Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, said that Akhundzada will also be the leader of the new government, Tolo News reported.

"Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this," Samangani said, as per Tolo News

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicated that there will also be a prime minister's post in the next government, the report said.

"The name of the new system should be neither republic nor emirate. It should be something like an Islamic government. Akhundzada should be at the top of the government, and he will not be the president. He will be the leader of Afghanistan. Below him, there will be a prime minister or a president who will work under his oversight," said Mohammad Hasan Haqyar, a political analyst.

The Taliban have already appointed governors, police chiefs and police commanders for different provinces and districts.

"The Islamic Emirate is active in each province. There is a governor in each province who has started working. There is a district governor for each district and a police chief in each province who are working for the people," said Abdul Hanan Haqqani, a member of the Taliban, the report said.

Although the Taliban say that consultations are finalised on forming the new government, public discussions have not been held over the system's name, the national flag or national anthem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor