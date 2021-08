Hike sugarcane procurement price, Sukhbir tells Amarinder

Chandigarh, Aug 21 Expressing solidarity with the protesting sugarcane farmers in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded that the Congress government should increase the state assured price (SAP) of sugarcane to a minimum of Rs 380 per quintal, besides calling for the immediate release of all pending payments due to the sugarcane growers.

He also announced that in case the state government did not do justice to the sugarcane growers, the next SAD-BSP alliance government would raise the SAP to a minimum of Rs 380 per quintal.

"We will include this commitment in our election manifesto as well," he added.

In a statement issued here, the SAD President said that it is shocking that after refusing to increase the SAP for sugarcane for four years, the Punjab government has affected a measly Rs 15 per quintal increase towards the 'fag end' of its tenure.

"This amounts to betraying both the sugarcane growers as well as the cause of diversification. The government has sprinkled salt on the wounds of the cane growers through this callous and insensitive act," he said.

Had the government hiked the sugarcane price by a minimum of Rs 20 per year, the SAP this year would have been at least Rs 380, which is a fair per quintal price for sugarcane, he said.

"Not doing so has caused a loss of Rs 1,000 crore to the Punjab farmers," Sukhbir Badal said, adding that the Haryana government is giving a SAP of Rs 358 per quintal, which is Rs 30 to Rs 40 more per quintal.

He also said that the loss is much more if the interest quotient on the late payments as well as high state VAT on diesel is taken into account.

The SAD chief also demanded that the state government should ensure immediate release of the backlog of payments due to sugarcane growers from cooperative sugar mills.

He said the government has also failed to issue a clear-cut directive to the private mills to clear all outstanding dues.

"The private mills have sold sugar in the market, but have not paid the farmers," he said.

Claiming that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is 'impervious' to the sufferings of the sugarcane growers, Sukhbir Badal demanded that all dues should be cleared along with the interest quotient.

