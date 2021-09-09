Himachal CM seeks $100m ADB project for tourism infrastructure

New Delhi, Sep 9 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought revival of the $100 million ADB project (Phase I) aimed at building world-class tourism infrastructure in the state.

Thakur said the state intended to develop infrastructure near the Atal Tunnel in Kullu district to transform it into a major tourist destination.

Sitharaman assured that the request of the state will be considered and asked to send the proposal.

She also asked the Chief Minister to use the window of the National Infrastructure Pipeline for speedy funding and approval to accelerate the pace of development.

Sitharaman also congratulated him on successful implementation of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Later, Thakur called on President Ram Nath Kovind to invite him to visit the state to address a special Assembly session being held to mark 50 years of statehood celebrations.

He informed the President the government has been holding Swarnim Himachal celebrations as the state turned 50 on January 25. The year-long celebrations will be held to mark the golden jubilee.

