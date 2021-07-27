Himachal Governor expresses pain at natural disasters

Panaji, July 27 Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday expressed pain at the series of disasters, including landslides, in the northern state following heavy rains.

"Over the last two days, there have been natural calamities occurring in Himachal Pradesh for which I have expressed my pain. But there has been a red alert issued again today. The government there is focussed in its attention and prepared," he said.

Arlekar, a former Speaker of the Goa Assembly, also said that he is confident that the Himachal Pradesh government would do a good job at handling the crisis.

"Because it is a natural calamity, nothing much can be done about it. But we should focus fully on relief and rescue work," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor