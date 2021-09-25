Himachal made great progress in 50 years of statehood: Goyal

Shimla, Sep 25 Union Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday presided over a state-level function of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) here.

Interacting with the beneficiaries virtually from here, Goyal said that Himachal Pradesh has made tremendous progress in all spheres of development during its 50 years of statehood.

He said not only the state has pioneered in various sectors, but also shown a way for the other states of the country.

Goyal also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 20 years in public service, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and thereafter as the Prime Minister of the country.

He said these years have been dedicated for the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden and making India a strong and vibrant nation.

Goyal said all the schemes launched by the Union government are aimed at upliftment, welfare and development of every section of the society. He said the Jan Dhan Yojna has ensured that the beneficiaries of various schemes receive the financial benefits directly into their bank accounts.

The minister said the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - Saubhagya - has ensured power connection to every village and house.

