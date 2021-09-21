Himachal seeks scheme to cover farmer organisations

New Delhi, Sep 21 Himachal Pradesh Urban Development and Cooperation Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday called Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah here and sought extension of scope of scheme for coverage of farmer produce organisations as cooperative societies up to the block level.

Bhardwaj said that the Himachal is formulating a policy to promote farmer produce organisations in the cooperative sector in the state. The state has set a target of registering 100 such organisations in one year and reaching out to a minimum of 10, 000 farmers through them.

The farmer produce organisations will strengthen the post-harvest management infrastructure.

Bhardwaj also requested for earmarking funds for trainings of management committee members as distinguished from the training of secretaries.

He also discussed issues pertaining to the Ministry of Cooperation with the Union minister, an official statement said.

Bhardwaj apprised Shah that the state government has initiated the process of computerisation of cooperative societies in collaboration with NABARD and has got Rs 5 crore for computerisation of 300 societies.

He demanded the Centre-state partnership scheme in the ratio of 80:20 or 90:10 so that all societies could be covered.

The minister also requested to extend interest subvention to Primary Agriculture Credit Societies, cooperatives working in health and education, MSMEs and the eco-tourism sector.

Bhardwaj also sought provision of collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh for cooperative societies so that many more societies can avail benefit of schemes like Integrated Cooperative Development Project.

Shah assured of all possible assistance to the state, added the statement.

