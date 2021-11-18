Hindu outfits observe bandh to condemn attack on pilgrims in K'taka

Kolar, (Karnataka) Nov 18 Hindu organisations in Kolar district observed a bandh on Thursday demanding arrest of culprits involved in stone pelting on a bus carrying pilgrims.

According to sources, the authorities are handling the situation cautiously to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, activists of Sriram Sena and other Hindu outfits have appealed people to support the bandh by closing down business establishments.

The district administration has issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of Sriram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik into Kolar district.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani in his order stated that, Muthalik has been banned from visiting or delivering speech at any public meeting directly or through audio-visual or any other media in the jurisdiction of Kolar district for seven days from November 18.

The incident took place on November night when Srirama Sena activists were travelling to Datta Peetha Hindu pilgrimage centre in Babanudangiri hills of Chikkamaglur district.

As the bus moved raising 'Jai Sriram' slogans, a crowd gathered near Clock Tower junction and suddenly started pelting stones on the bus. Three persons were injured in the incident.

The group had also tried to stop the bus leading to a tense situation. Sriram Sena activists have staged a protest before the police station demanding action.

