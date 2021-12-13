Hinduism is about sacrifice, Mamata tells BJP

Panaji, Dec 13 The BJP has only one narrative, that they alone are Hindus and the rest have fallen from the skies, but being a Hindu is primarily about sacrifice, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Speaking at a party rally in South Goa, Banerjee also accused the ruling BJP of using fake videos of violence from Bangladesh and Rajasthan to accuse the West Bengal government of failing to control the law and order situation.

"The BJP has only one narrative. They alone are Hindus and we have all fallen on the roads from the skies. Those whose hearts are large are Hindus, one who has humanity, who who has humanism (is a Hindu). I was born in a Hindu home, but my father and mother never said that because you are a Hindu, you should not like Muslims or Christ or Sikhs. Never," Banerjee said.

"Tyaag (sacrifice) ka naam hai Hindu, listen to this BJP... Imaan (faith) ka naam hai Musalman, Pyaar ka naam hai Isai and the Sikhs are about sacrifice, this is our lovely India. Understand this. Our family is like this," she also said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also said that the BJP was using fake data to target her government over violence in West Bengal.

"They are showing videos from Bangladesh and saying the video is from Bengal. There has been no violence. They are lies. The case is pending in the Supreme Court. They take some videos from Rajasthan and say it is from Bengal. The BJP is a fake party. It is a feku party. They do wrong things and say wrong things," Banerjee also said.

