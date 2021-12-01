Home Minister Amit Shah welcomes Manjinder Singh Sirsa into BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa into the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that his joining will give more strength to the party's resolve of the welfare of the Sikh community under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I welcome Sardar @mssirsa ji to Bharatiya Janata Party. Expressing faith in the BJP's resolve for the welfare of the Sikh community under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, he has joined the party. I am sure his coming to the party will give more strength to this resolve," Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He later also called on the BJP National President JP Nadda.

Speaking to the media after being inducted into the BJP in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sirsa said, "I have joined the BJP to resolve the problems of my Sikh brothers dedicatedly. The Sikh Committee has contributed a lot in the last 70 years, but nothing has been done for them. Even a university could not be set up in the National capital on their name. This has happened because of the weak leadership which is very unfortunate."

The former SAD said that he believed that the Central government can resolve the issues of the Sikh community and said that Home Minister has given an assurance of the same.

"For the past 70 years, there have been many issues that the Sikhs have been raising but nobody talks about them. I believe that the present government in the country can solve the issue. I spoke to the Home Minister and he spoke to the Prime Minister who assured me of resolving the issues that have long been pending in the last 70 years," he said.

