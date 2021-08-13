Home Ministry rejects Sukhbir Badal's claim, says no proposal to divest Punjab Governor of role as Chandigarh Administrator

Rejecting claims of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday made it clear the Centre has not taken any decision of divesting Punjab Governor of the responsibility of Chandigarh administrator and of appointing a full-fledged Administrator and also noted that no such proposal was under contemplation.

The ministry also said that Sukhbir Singh Badal did not raise the issue with the Union Home Minister.

"Union government has not taken any decision of divesting Punjab Governor of this responsibility of Chandigarh Administrator; and, neither is any such proposal under contemplation," MHA spokesperson said in a tweet.

"The apprehension expressed in Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal's tweet that he met and urged the Union Home Minister to review the Union government's decision to appoint a fullfledged Administrator for Chandigarh by divesting the Governor of Punjab of this charge, is unfounded. It is also clarified that Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal has not raised this issue with the Union Home Minister," the spokesperson added

The reaction came a day after Badal in his tweet claimed that he urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting to review the Union government's decision to appoint a full-fledged administrator for Chandigarh by divesting Punjab governor of this charge.

"Met and urged Home minister Amit Shah to review the Union govt's decision to appoint a full-fledged administrator for Chandigarh by divesting Punjab governor of this charge. It's another attempt to dilute Punjab's claim to its capital city which is totally unacceptable," Badal had said in a tweet.

"Have conveyed to the HM that there is no reason to appoint a full-fledged administrator for the UT from outside Punjab. Till the UT is not transferred to Pb, the officer should be appointed from the state. Chandigarh is inseparable from Pb & must be transferred to it ASAP," the SAD leader had said in another tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

