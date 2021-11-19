'Hope Sameer Wankhede is not appointed as poll officer in Goa'

Panaji, Nov 19 Reacting to buzz in Goan political circles about Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede being posted to the coastal state as a nodal election officer, Goa opposition party Goa Forward expressed a sense of caution.

"Hope the buzz about Sameer Wankhede moving to Goa as (Election Commission of India) ECI Nodal Officer is untrue," Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai said in a statement on Friday.

"If not, is there a move to bust someone during the election? Or conduct a midnight raid? Or even an attempt to set up an Election Control Bureau? Goans are watching," Sardesai also said.

Wankhede has been caught in the eye of a storm following the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan at a posh cruise party last month.

Nationalist Congress Party leader and a Minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government Nawab Malik has accused NCB zonal director Wankhede of alleged extortion. However, Wankhede has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor