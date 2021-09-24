Hry allots land to Aditya Birla Group for paint manufacturing unit

Chandigarh, Sep 24 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has handed over a regular letter of allotment to the Aditya Birla Group for setting up a paint manufacturing facility in Panipat with an outlay of Rs 1,140 crore, the government said on Friday.

An allotment of 70 acres of land to the company has been made, a government statement said.

Company officials called upon Khattar here and assured to complete the unit in the shortest possible time.

The allotment has been made under the Mega Project category by inviting online applications. The unit will provide direct employment to 550 people and help boost industrial growth of the area through proliferation of ancillary units, said the statement.

