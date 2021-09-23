Hyderabad BJP MLA complains of receiving threatening calls

Hyderabad, Sep 23 BJP Telangana lawmaker T. Raja Singh on Wednesday lodged a police complaint that he is receiving threatening phone calls and demanded a gun license.

The MLA from Hyderabad's Goshamahal constituency alleged that he has been receiving threatening calls from unknown persons, threatening to kill him and his family members and were using abusive language. He said those threatening him were saying that this was the last warning.

In a letter to the Director General of Police, he said the calls were being made from different states in India. He said even after complaining many times in the past, he did not get any response from intelligence department, and hoped that this time the phone numbers will be traced by it.

The MLA provided six mobile numbers saying he received threatening calls from these numbers.

Raja Singh said a statement that though he made many representations to the DGP in the past about threatening calls, not a single person was arrested.

The controversial BJP leader also demanded a gun license. He claimed that the Chief Minister had stated that he should get a gun license and alleged that police were ignoring even the Chief Minister's word.

He said police were refusing him gun license citing case pending against him, but claimed that many politic in Telangana who have criminal cases against them were given the license.

