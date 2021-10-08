Hype around Lakhimpur-Kheri won't revive Cong's fortunes: Kishor

New Delhi, Oct 8 The Congress party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls next year, would not be revived despite all the "hype" generated around the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident, and the subsequent arrest of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, political strategist Prashant Kishor said on Friday.

"People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP," Kishor, who played an instrumental role in propelling Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress back to power in the West Bengal assembly polls held in March-April this year, wrote on Twitter.

GOP stands for Grand Old Party a term often used for the Congress.

The Congress, however, refused to comment on Kishor's remarks. Senior party leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: "I do not comment on the remarks made by any consultant."

Kishor's assertion has not gone down well within the Congress provided that both Priyanka Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi have raised the issue of Lakhimpur-Kheri, and even visited the families of the victims.

The remarks have come amid "strong speculation" that Kishor would join the Congress and the party was deliberating on the issues raised by him.

Even as no one in the party is averse to the idea of Kishor joining the Congress, the party leaders have said that he should not be given sweeping powers regarding elections.

The Congress is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In the politically crucial north Indian state, the Congress is pitted against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

