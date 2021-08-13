'I-Day instils a sense of nationalism in the hearts of youth'

The one big idea behind celebrating Independence Day is to sensitise the people, especially the younger generation, about the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to achieve freedom.

This will instil a sense of nationalism in the hearts of the youth. It has the purpose of social awakening rather than any political undertones.

The young generation is the future of the nation and they are needed to be told about the glorious past. There is a need to inculcate a sense of national pride which will strengthen the sense of patriotism in the young generations.

This is why we are organising a series of events as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

(The writer is the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh)

