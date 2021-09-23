If AAP MLAs are elected, they will shelter Rohingyas in Goa: BJP official

Panaji, Sep 23 If Aam Aadmi Party MLAs are elected in Goa, they will shelter Rohingya refugees in the coastal state, North Goa Zilla panchayat chairperson and BJP state office bearer Kartik Kudnekar said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Mapusa town in North Goa, Kudnekar also said that the assurance of 80 per cent job reservation for locals in the private sector announced by the Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal was already in place in Goa.

He accused Kejriwal of misleading the people of the state ahead of the 2022 state Assembly polls.

"Rohingyas are given shelter in Delhi. The AAP government is supporting Rohingyas (in Delhi). This should not happen in Goa. Not a single AAP MLA should win in Goa or else they will get Rohingyas to Goa. This should not happen here," Kudnekar said, after a meeting of the North Goa Zilla Panchayat members.

The charge by Kudnekar comes amid a to and fro between the AAP and the BJP in Goa, whose leaders have been having a go at each other over populist poll promises made by the AAP.

The AAP has announced free electricity to the tune of 300 units for domestic consumers, while also announcing unemployment doles and 80 per cent reservations for locals in private sector jobs.

"There is already 80 per cent job reservation in the private sector in Goa. AAP's promises are false. They are misleading people. In Delhi, people are suffering, because AAP only makes announcements, but does nothing on ground," he also said.

