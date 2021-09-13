If Article 370 abrogation, Ram temple construction communal, then I'm communal: Swatantra Dev Singh

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh slammed the opposition parties and said that he is "communal" if building Ram Temple in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, are referred as "communal".

Singh was speaking at a public event here on Sunday.

Lauding former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee tenure, he said, "The darkness will fall, the sun will rise and the lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom. Atal ji's government fell from the power that lasted for 13 days on allegations of being communal. I tell you all, if saying Bharat Mata ki Jai, building Ram Mandir and scrapping Article 370 is communal, then, I am a proud communal."

The BJP state chief also slammed the Congress party for promoting dynastic politics in the country. He said, "The country has honest and hard-working leadership in the form of PM Modi ji and Chief Minister Yogi ji. Do not fall into the trap of individualism, familyism and dynasty of Congress."

"First the British, then the scamster Congress looted the country. Nehru (Former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru) did not believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Indira (Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi) ordered fire on the saints. Sonia Gandhi denied the existence of Lord Ram," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

