Imran Khan and Pak military in standoff over new ISI chief

By IANS | Published: October 11, 2021 05:30 PM2021-10-11T17:30:06+5:302021-10-11T17:45:08+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 11 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the military that he was not on ...

Imran Khan and Pak military in standoff over new ISI chief | Imran Khan and Pak military in standoff over new ISI chief

Imran Khan and Pak military in standoff over new ISI chief

Next

New Delhi, Oct 11 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the military that he was not on board with the decision to change the Director General of Inter Services Intelligence

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Inter services intelligence disclaimerInter services intelligence disclaimerpakistanImran KhanNew DelhiImran ahmadThe new delhi municipal councilDhs punjabDelhi south-westJitender singh mehtaP.m. finalNew-delhi