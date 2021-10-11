Imran Khan and Pak military in standoff over new ISI chief
By IANS | Published: October 11, 2021 05:30 PM2021-10-11T17:30:06+5:302021-10-11T17:45:08+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 11 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the military that he was not on ...
New Delhi, Oct 11 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the military that he was not on board with the decision to change the Director General of Inter Services Intelligence
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app