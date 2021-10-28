Imran Khan calls NSC meet as TLP protests enter 7th day

New Delhi, Oct 28 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss the situation in the country pertaining to the protests launched by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Geo News reported.

Protests by the members of the proscribed group entered their seventh day on Thursday with protesters camping out in Kamoke since Wednesday night.

Initially, the group staged sit-ins in Multan and Lahore, after which a march towards Islamabad was announced.

Security forces had cordoned off major roads to prevent the protesters from reaching Islamabad. The protesters have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting transport services.

TLP's march has affected life in the federal capital and various other cities in Pakistan Punjab, the report said.

The rally comprising thousands of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left Kamoke and entered Gujranwala city on Thursday afternoon, as life in the areas surrounding its route continued to remain disrupted, Dawn reported.

Some 4,000 TLP workers travelled on the Grand Trunk Road in large trucks and buses along with their supplies, as stick-wielding activists of the group guarded the procession from all sides.

Meanwhile, Rangers and police personnel took positions near the Chenab river and Wazirabad border. Security officials plan to stop the TLP activists near the Wazirabad-Chenab river area instead of Gujranwala city, the report said.

At a high-level meeting held to review the security situation, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed officials to "take every step possible" to establish peace in the province, according to a statement.

