Imran Khan wants ISI chief Faiz Hameed to continue amid differences with Pak Army

By IANS | Published: October 13, 2021 12:03 PM2021-10-13T12:03:03+5:302021-10-13T12:15:07+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 13 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the federal cabinet that he had told Pakistan ...

Imran Khan wants ISI chief Faiz Hameed to continue amid differences with Pak Army | Imran Khan wants ISI chief Faiz Hameed to continue amid differences with Pak Army

Imran Khan wants ISI chief Faiz Hameed to continue amid differences with Pak Army

Next

New Delhi, Oct 13 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the federal cabinet that he had told Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :pakistanarmyImran KhanNew DelhiImran ahmadThe new delhi municipal councilDhs punjabDelhi south-westHostJitender singh mehta