India eliminated bottlenecks in defence production: MOS Defence

New Delhi, Dec 7 India has eliminated all the bottlenecks in the defence manufacturing sector, which is attracting investors from various countries, Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, said while addressing the State Policy Conclave 2021 on Tuesday.

Bhatt said that the country is exporting defence products to around 75 countries at present, adding that around 200 defence products, which were earlier imported from other countries, are now reserved for manufacturers from India. He expressed hope that the step would give a huge boost to the local industries.

Bhatt was speaking at the State Policy Conclave 2021 on the theme 'Role of states in making Aatmanirbhar Bharat', organised by apex industry body PHDCCI.

In his address, the minister assured the private sector that if they can manufacture quality products, the government would buy products from them, adding that the Centre is developing two defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"We have made seven defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) through the restructuring of 41 ordnance factories, whose products will be bought not just by the Indian government, but they can alos export them to the other countries across the globe. We are moving towards an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the whole world is watching us with curiosity," he said.

"The government has introduced complete transparency in the sector by opening it up. Transacting with states have become an easier task now due to the ease of doing business measures taken by the individual states," Bhatt said.

Once the investor shows interest, the government will ensure that all the follow-ups happen at its end, he added.

