India moving towards Universal Health Coverage goal, says MoS Pawar

New Delhi, Dec 13 Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the country is headed towards the goal of Universal Health Coverage with 'Whole of Society' approach.

Applauding the healthcare workers' exemplary work during the challenging Covid times, Dr Pawar said: "The concept of 'Health For All' is a guiding motto under which we work as 'health soldiers. Building a healthcare system that is resilient and sturdy forms the foundation of Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Speaking at Universal Health Coverage Day 2021 with the theme 'Leave No One's Health Behind: Invest in Health Systems For All', she said that the all-encompassing Ayushman Bharat Yojana aims at "Sabka Saath and Sabka Viswas" with focus on the wellness and quality of care. While primary healthcare with the aim of providing services close to the community was launched in 2018, this was strengthened with AB-PMJAY in September 2018, Ayushman Digital Mission and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission this year, she added.

Dr Pawar noted that while Covid led to delay in several activities all over the world, in India, work on Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) increased despite the pandemic. More than 81,000 HWCs have been operationalised as on date, and the target of 1.10 lakh HWCs will be completed by end of March 2022.

The union minister felicitated the states under the categories of 'Best AB-HWC - Primary Healthcare Team Awards', 'Best Performing State/UT under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 'Screening of NCDs and common cancers at AB-HWCs', 'Creation of Digital Health IDs' and 'PMJAY-NHA Awards'.

She appreciated the states and all frontline healthcare workers and the development partners for the achievement of more than 133 crore vaccination doses under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive. Dr Pawar also launched a coffee table book on good and replicable healthcare practices, and training manuals for primary healthcare team on expanded package of services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor