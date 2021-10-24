India will play key role in making our planet a better place: Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Oct 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme hailed the health workers on the fast-paced Covid vaccination drive which has covered over 100 crore people, and also on the occasion of UN Day on Sunday said 'India will play a key role in making our planet a better place'.

He said, "India has always worked for world peace. This is seen in our contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces. India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular."

He said one of the things that is capturing people's imagination is the usage of drones in India. Youngsters and the world of startups are very interested in this subject.

The Prime Minister said that India is working on using drones for transportation, including delivery of goods to homes and assistance during emergencies monitoring law order. Soon drones will be deployed for all such needs, he said.

The PM said the drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in recent times. The new drone policy after introduction of this policy, many foreign and domestic startups have invested in drone startups. The Army, Navy and Air Force have placed orders of more than Rs 500 crore to Indian companies for drones.

The PM also hailed the health workers and spoke to health worker Poonam Nautiyal from Bageshwar, Uttarakhand.

He said, "The success of our vaccination programme shows the capability of India."

