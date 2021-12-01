Indian economy strongly moving ahead: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 1 The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the Indian economy is moving ahead strongly, adding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was commenting on the country's economic condition "without knowledge".

"Indian economy is moving ahead strongly today due to the guidance, efficient leadership and firm decisions of the visionary Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. When Covid-19 affected the economy of the entire world, the Indian economy was also not untouched by it. The economy was disturbed by the lockdown. At that time, all the indicators of the economy were looking negative," BJP national spokesperson, and MP, Syed Zafar Islam said at a press conference here.

Islam said that India's GDP is 8.4 per cent in the third quarter, and the country's GDP will be above 9.4 to 10 per cent in the coming days.

"Many indicators are indicating good growth. Rs 1.31 lakh crore has been collected in GST in the country. The agriculture sector is growing at 4.5 per cent in sectoral growth and the industry sector is growing at 6.3 per cent. The construction sector is growing at a rate of 7.5 per cent. The services sector is growing strongly at 10.2 per cent," he said.

Hitting out at the 'poor' economic situation during the previous Congress-led UPA regime, Islam said the NPA condition of banks was bad under the UPA government.

"Prime Minister Modi improved the condition of banks and got the NPAs improved. With better management, banks started giving loans. The Prime Minister Modi, paid special attention to infrastructure and doubled the budgetary expenditure of Railways in five years," he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's frequent praises for the Chinese economy, Islam said: "Those who call the Indian economy bad and policies wrong and have dinner with the Chinese ambassador in the dark of night, they should know that China's economy is growing at 4.9 per cent and India's at 8.4 per cent.

"According to analysts, China's economic future is negative while India's economic future is moving towards positive."

Describing the country's economic future as bright, the BJP leader said that economic activities, FDI numbers and many other indicators are at an all-time high due to the policies of Prime Minister Modi.

"More than $40 billion has been invested in the country. These are very positive signs. And, it shows that the Atmanirbhar Bharat package has helped the nation. This will create a lot of jobs in future, which will help the next generation," he added.

