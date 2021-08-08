Indians first, says Vice President on eve of Quit India Day

New Delhi, Aug 8 Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the eve of the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day. In his message to the nation, he said that despite diversity we are "Ind First".

He said, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day. The movement started with Gandhiji exhorting the countrymen with his powerful slogan, 'do or die' which infused a new energy into our independence movement and eventually forced the British to leave India in 1947."

He said, on this occasion, we should remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the Quit India Movement to free India from the colonial rule.

Naidu said, that the people should rededicate themselves for eradicating poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption and social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination from India.

"Indian civilisation is rooted in the foundational values of 'share and care'. This should be our guiding light as we foster harmony, brotherhood, mutual respect and shared responsibility in our society." Naidu said despite all the differences in the way we dress, the language we speak or the religion we practice, we are all Ind first and we should be proud of that. This beautiful land is for each and every one of us and we are together in this journey of creating a better tomorrow."

He said let's welcome 'Bharatheeyata' back into the lives - be it in the use of the mother tongue, attire and respect for Indian traditions.

"Let us take strides together for a more inclusive, confident Atmanirbhar Bharat." he added.

